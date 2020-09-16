LEWISTON – Barbara McWilliam Thorpe passed away on Sept. 9, 2020 in ICU at St. Mary’s Reginal Medical Center. Barbara was born Jan. 22, 1953 in Portland. As a child she lived on Munjoy Hill in Portland. She graduated from Portland high school in 1971 and from Northeastern University in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.As a registered nurse she worked at Mass General. She was invited to work in Saudi Arabia and helped establish a new hospital. She worked and lived in San Francisco for 18 years. She came back to Maine and worked at Intellicare; and Stephens Memorial Hospital and finished her career at Androscoggin Home Health care and Hospice.She entertained family and friends with stories of Saudi.She was predeceased by her parents Suzanne and Charles McWilliam.She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Jeff, her brother Robert and his wife Karen; her nieces Jennifer and Diana.In place of a formal service there will be a small private gathering.In lieu of flowers you can send donations to: Hospice House 15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240

