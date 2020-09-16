PORTLAND – Mary Cavallero, 61, sadly passed away on August 30, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born on Feb. 28, 1959, a daughter of Peter W. Sr. and Juanita M. (Berry) Everest.

Mary grew up in South Portland where she lived until she met and married Ron Cavallero. They moved to Portland where they raised their family.

While living in Portland, she worked at Shaw’s Supermarkets as a deli clerk. Mary was often found in the kitchen cooking for her family. Over the years, she became known for many signature dishes that she would happily bring to every event she could. For Mary however, her food could never be too spicy. She was a lover of buffalo wings and would eat hot peppers straight out of the jar.

She was known as a natural born, “people person”, and will be greatly missed by all that knew her. She was also a loving and active mother and grandmother. Mary never missed a sports game, concert or opportunity to brag about her family. She is lovingly remembered as the “neighborhood grandmother” and spent much time with the kids at the park across the street from her house.

Mary had many hobbies including cheering for New England sports, playing Bean-O at the local hall and crocheting blankets and hats for her family. In the evenings you could find Mary solving crimes while watching true crime mysteries on TV.

She leaves behind her husband of 37 years, Ronald Cavallero; daughters, Janel Cavallero, Lisa Cavallero, Roni Stout and her husband Brandon; six grandchildren, Julianna Gamage, Savanah Wales, Natasha Wales, Brayden Wales, Jaxon Stout and Maddox Stout. She also leaves three sisters, Karen, Barbara and Grace, brother, Peter Jr.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 at Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth.

