WESTBROOK – Lois M. (Buck) Gay, 94, passed away on September 4, 2020. Born in Portland on June 23, 1926, Lois was the daughter of Archie O. and Madge T. Buck. A graduate of Deering High School, Lois grew up in Portland and was one of three children. Her siblings, Phyllis (Buck) Barton and Richard T. Buck pre-deceased her. Growing up, she took dance lessons from Three Arts Studio for 13 years and performed locally to entertain various groups and at the USO to entertain the troops during World War II.Lois spent many happy summers on Peaks Island where the family had a cottage. It was there that she met Francis, a born and raised islander. She worked briefly as a secretary until her marriage to Francis in 1947, became a full time mother and raised four children. Later with the children grown, she worked as a secretary for the St. Joseph’s Church. She was an avid reader, knitter, bridge player and bowler. She belonged to a bowling league for many years. Walking was her passion, as well as Francis’s, and there were many walks around the island and after Thanksgiving dinners, habits that her family keep today (mostly!).Lois also volunteered for many years during the summer as a docent at the 5th Maine Museum on Peaks Island, her “happy place.” Francis pre-deceased her in November of 2018 after 71 years of marriage.Lois is survived by her children, Marcia F. Gay and Kathleen M. Gay of Seattle, WA, Dianne (Gay) Konon and her husband, Michael from Hampstead, NH and Kevin Gay and his wife, Deborah of Elton, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, England. She also had 2 grandchildren, Keith M. Konon of Hampstead, NH and Jaimey L. Gero and her husband Ryan of Derry, NH, as well as 3 great grandchildren.The family would like to thank all the fabulous staff at Avita of Stroudwater, as well as Compassus Hospice for the loving and compassionate care Lois received.No services will be held. Lois was a lover of all animals and specifically donated to local organizations. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Lois’s online memorial.Anyone wishing to make a donation in her memory could be made to: The MSSPA (Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals)279 River Road,Windham MEand/or theAnimal Refuge League,217 Landing Road,Westbrook ME 04092.

