A petition that would have eliminated bear baiting in Maine by 2029 was unanimously voted down on Thursday by the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Advisory Council. The council, which establishes fishing and hunting rules, voted 7-0 that the proposed rule ought not to pass.

No one from the public commented on the failed petition – and few commented on two other petitions regarding hunting laws that were introduced Thursday by IFW Commissioner Judy Camuso.

One petition that proposed restricting coyote hunting, such as with a bag limit and a shorter season, and eliminating predator-hunting contests will be heard by IFW biologists in a virtual public hearing on Oct. 6. A second petition that would end the trapping of coyotes will be heard by IFW in a virtual public hearing on Oct. 7.

Camuso said all three petitions regarding Maine hunting laws were submitted by John Glowa of China, who did not comment during Thursday’s meeting.

In a virtual public hearing held on July 8 by IFW, 13 people testified against the bear baiting petition and four supported it, including Glowa.

