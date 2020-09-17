Book sale reminder
Friends of Walker Memorial Library will conduct a small sale of books for children and adults from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 in front of the library, 800 Main St.
Browsers must wear masks.
Books bundles are also available for purchase at walkerfriends.org/book-sale/ for $5.
For more information, email [email protected]
