Community informational meetings

The Raymond Withdrawal Committee is hosting two more events to answer questions from the community regarding their proposal to withdrawal the town of Raymond schools (Raymond Elementary School and Jordan Small Middle School) from RSU 14. There will be a vote on the November ballot on this issue. There will be an in-person meeting at Jordan Small Middle School at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22. RSVPing is required; email [email protected] The last meeting be at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 via Zoom. Visit raymondmaine.org for details and updates.

Free food at school

The nutrition department at RSU 14 has several pickup locations for students’ meals. When ordering through the Nutrislice App (rsu14.nutrislice.com/menus-eula), select a pickup site after making your meal selections and as you check out. You can pick up your meals at the location that is most convenient for you, no matter what school your child goes to. Daily meal pickup locations are as follows: 10:30-10:45 a.m., Stadium Drive parking lot, Windham; 10:55-11:05 a.m., Joyful Noise parking lot, Windham; 11:10-11:25 a.m., Manchester School parking lot, Windham; 12-12:15 p.m., Raymond Elementary School upper parking lot; 12:20-12:30 p.m., Creative Kids Child Care parking lot, Raymond. School meals are free for all students through Dec. 31 because if the pandemic. School menus are posted on the RSU 14 website, rsu14.org. If you have any questions or need more information, contact [email protected]

Community dinner

Raymond Village Community Church’s Pot Roast Supper is this Saturday, Sept. 19. Meals – pot roast and gravy, potatoes, green beans, carrots, a roll and a brownie – will be takeout only for $10 each and can be ordered by calling 655-7749 (press 2 to leave a message with your name, number of meals and time you will pick up). Or email [email protected] with the information. Meal pickup time will be from 5-6:30 p.m.

Library happenings

Raymond Village Library has resumed regular walk-in services. The community is invited to stop by anytime to check out materials, use the computers and participate in library events. The computer stations are limited at this time, so it is recommended that you reserve a time. Also be mindful that the use of facial coverings and social distancing will remain in effect for staff and patrons within the library and that access will be limited to five patrons at a time. No-contact parking lot pickup is still available. Contact the library to arrange the time or setup an online account to place holds.

In late September, library patrons will have access to Kanopy streaming movie services. Kanopy provides access to critically acclaimed movies, documentaries and award winning foreign films. It is compatible with devices including Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Samsung and Android TV. Contact the library for login and access information.

If you are looking to expand your small business, there will be a live, online Google workshop to provide tips on selling online as people kick off their holiday shopping season. The workshop discusses the benefits of setting up an online store with Shopify and how to list your products on Google Shopping so that you can sell from anywhere. This session is from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 14.

The library also will host a virtual literary discussion of “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 via Zoom. Community members can log on and discuss this story based on a reform school in Florida. Contact the library for more information at 655-4283.

Alissa Messer can be contacted at [email protected]

