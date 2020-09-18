Vote Jon Anderson for Town Council

To the editor,

I am writing to ask you to consider joining me in voting for Jon Anderson for Scarborough Town Council. Jon is smart, articulate, well researched, and thoughtful. He and I do not always agree on issues but what I like most about Jon is how he responds to disagreement. Instead of getting angry and talking over others, he steps back, he listens, and seeks to understand other viewpoints. This is exactly the temperament needed to continue to move our town forward!

Jon has my utmost respect, and my vote! I hope he will also earn yours!

Katy Foley

To the editor,

There are many reasons to support Jon Anderson for town council in Scarborough. He is intelligent, compassionate, and is willing to listen. Jonathan will be thoughtful and reasonable in tough situations and has a track record engaging in civil dialog. He is a founding member of Scarborough Community Connections, and has worked to create a town culture where all voices can be heard. Jonathan also has a background in financial management, strategic planning, and performance management which will help us develop a solid plan as Scarborough continues to expand. We need people like Jonathan who have experience in policy and process management to help manage the budget, and Jonathan has a wealth of experience in these areas. Jonathan has the business experience along with the community involvement to make an excellent councilor. Please join me in voting for Jonathan Anderson for Scarborough town council!

Jullian Huff

To the editor,

This letter is in support of Jon Anderson’s candidacy for Scarborough Town Council. I bought a home in Scarborough 4½ years ago. As a new resident and I became aware of the divisiveness in our community through election signs, newspaper articles and letters. I started to talk with people about the issues dividing Scarborough residents. What I learned is that there were legitimate points of view on all sides of the issues. Unfortunately, there was no mechanism for people to come together to try to understand their differences. A result of this effort was the creation of Scarborough Community Connections, a group that organizes events to discuss local issues from many viewpoints. Jon Anderson was one of its first members. I have been impressed with Jon’s willingness to listen, ask questions, and be influenced by what he hears. Jon is committed to learning from constituents with differing ideas and making the best decisions based on the common voice. Since Scarborough does not have Council representation by geographic region, we need Town Councilors who can represent the interest of all citizens. We are fortunate to have someone like Jon, a busy father and marketing professional, willing to serve on Scarborough’s Town Council.

Janice Cohen

Fayla Tarpinian for Town Council

To the editor,

I am writing in support of Frayla Tarpinian for Scarborough Town Council. Frayla is Deputy District Attorney for Kennebec County and

manages a large and busy office. She has been a lawyer for 14 years and knows how to listen, learn, and consider all points-of-view.

As a working mother of two small children in the Scarborough school system, she will bring her perspective regarding school budgets and childcare programs. Frayla supports responsible growth in Scarborough, stable taxes, and caring for our environment. She wants to make sure we have a thriving, well-run town that values all of our community members including our children and seniors.

Please join me in support of Frayla Tarpinian, an independent voice for Scarborough.

Marj DeSanctis

Scarborough

Re-elect Shawn Babine to State House

To the editor,

Scarborough residents, let’s send Represenative Shawn Babine back to Augusta for a second term! Representative Babine has spent many years working for our community. He served on the Town of Scarborough’s School Board and was elected to the Town Council five times. He was the Council Chairman for a year and Chair of the Finance Committee for many years.

Representative Babine has worked to support conservation and our environment as a liaison to regional institutions, such as ecoMaine, Greater Portland Council of Government and Portland Area Comprehensive Transportation System. Representative Babine is well versed in innovation, development, economic advancement, and business. He has served as Chair of the Cumberland County Budget & Finance Advisory committee. In his first term, Representative Babine fought along with his counterparts in Augusta to secure nearly $1.4 million in additional state funding for local education and municipal revenue sharing, all of which helped reduce the burden on our local property taxes.

Representative Babine has learned how to balance the demands of Augusta with his volunteer work for local charities. As a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles he helped raise $30,000 for the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital. Representative Babine has been a volunteer civics educator with the American Legion Dirigo Boys State program for nearly 34 years, spending the last five years there as Director before retiring. A member of the Scarborough Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus and Loyal Order of Moose, Shawn, and his wife, Terry have given a lot to our community. During this pandemic they have been cooking and delivering home-cooked meals from their kitchen to local veterans and seniors who are housebound, isolated and some affected by COVID 19.

Let’s send Representative Shawn Babine back to Augusta for a second term! Shawn has the experience and enthusiasm needed to work for the citizens of Scarborough. Along with his Democratic colleagues, Shawn voted to get back to work in Augusta to finish working on crucial legislation that benefits us as his constituents. Get your absentee ballots now and vote blue across the board for local leadership in Augusta—Shawn Babine, Christopher Caiazzo, Anne Carney, Stacey Brenner and Kyle Bailey!

Kathy Bouchard

Scarborough

