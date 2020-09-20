SCARBOROUGH – Irma E. Baker “Nannie” passed away on Sept. 16, 2020 at the age of 92, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. Irma was born on August 13, 1928, the first child of Arthur W. and Cecilia R. Simmons. At the age of 12, while living on Boyd Street in Portland, she met the love of her life, Fred S. Baker Jr., leading to a marriage that lasted more than 70 years.

She was educated in the Portland schools. As a teenager she worked at Hays Drug Store on Congress Street at the soda fountain. She worked for Falmouth High School as a teacher’s aide for 23 years. She also sold Fashion Two Twenty Cosmetics out of her home.

Irma was a life time member of the Chestnut Street United Methodist Church. She had taught Sunday School, was in the Junior Choir, the Methodist Women’s Club, Young Mother’s Club and the Youth Fellowship. In June 1948 she married Fred S. Baker Jr. at Chestnut Street. Her parents, daughter and grandson also had their weddings at Chestnut Street.

Irma was an excellent seamstress. She made many clothes for herself and others. She altered her wedding dress for her daughter, Paula, to wear on her wedding day.

Irma was a friend to all and wanted to help anyone she could. She cared deeply for others and had compassion for those in need. She cooked meals, sent cards and helped family, friends and strangers alike. She was an Ombudsman volunteer for nine years visiting nursing homes and showing love and kindness to many.

Irma was a member of the Portland Elks Club, Order of the Eastern Star and Hope Gateway Church.

Irma loved her family very much and always wanted to make their times together memorable. She planned family parties, cooked holiday meals and loved doing it all.

She and Fred traveled to Hawaii, and enjoyed many years at their time share in Aruba.

Irma was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Fred S. Baker Jr.; and two brothers, Robert Simmons and Arthur Simmons.

She is survived by her three children, Fred S. Baker and wife Carol of Dartmouth, Mass., Glenn A. Baker and wife Joy of Searsport, and Paula E. Baizley and husband Arnold of Richmond, Vt.; and two sisters, Janet McCubrey and Ella Conley. She had six grandchildren, Ian Baker, Carissa Wilson, Robert Baker, Gabriel Baker, Angela Moultroup and David Baizley; seven great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service at Brooklawn Memorial Park on Wednesday Sept. 23 at 10:30 a.m.

You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the

Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough

Guest Book