SOUTH PORTLAND – Jeanette E. Parker, 77, passed away peacefully at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on Sept. 17, 2020 with her two sons by her side. She was the daughter of Herbert and Miriam (Harmon) Greene. Jeanette grew up in South Portland and graduated from South Portland High School in 1961.She met her husband, Darrell at the local Rollerdrome and they were married on August 19, 1961. Jeanette was a homemaker and raised her two sons in South Portland. She was involved in their activities and continued to be very active in her granddaughters’ lives. She had a wide circle of lifelong friends, whom she enjoyed traveling and socializing with. She was an avid knitter and crocheter and made many beautiful sweaters, afghans and mittens for her family and friends. She enjoyed a competitive game of cards. She also loved completing the jumble and crossword puzzles in the local paper. She enjoyed genealogy and traced her family roots back to the civil war and the Mayflower. One of her favorite places to enjoy was her sister and brother-in-law’s camp in Poland.Jeanette was predeceased by her parents; and her husband, Darrell Parker (2017). She is survived by a sister, Virginia Harvey and brother-in-law Harland, of South Portland; son Darrell Parker (Deanne), son Timothy Parker; three granddaughters, Jessica Sutton (Shawn), Stephanie Parker, and Abby Parker; two great-grandchildren, Haley and Callen Sutton. Funeral arrangements are private at her request. Arrangements are under the guidance of Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough or the Maine Historical Societyin Portland.

