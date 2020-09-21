Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur.  9/24  6 p.m.  Coastal Water Commission

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Mon.  9/28  7 p.m.  Town Council

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur.  9/24  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  9/24  9 a.m.  Appointments Committee

Tues.  9/29  8 a.m.  Ordinance Committee

Wed.  9/30  7 p.m.  Town Council

Thur.  10/1  5:30 p.m.  Recycling & Energy Advisory Committee

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur.  9/24  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development & Sustainability Committee

Tues.  9/29  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen Workshop

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Mon.  9/28  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  9/24  7 p.m.  Operations Committee

Thur.  9/24  7 p.m.  School Committee

Wed.  9/30  7 p.m.  Planning Board/Parks and Lands Committee

Thur.  10/1  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

