Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur. 9/24 6 p.m. Coastal Water Commission

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Mon. 9/28 7 p.m. Town Council

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur. 9/24 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 9/24 9 a.m. Appointments Committee

Tues. 9/29 8 a.m. Ordinance Committee

Wed. 9/30 7 p.m. Town Council

Thur. 10/1 5:30 p.m. Recycling & Energy Advisory Committee

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur. 9/24 6:30 p.m. Economic Development & Sustainability Committee

Tues. 9/29 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Workshop

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Mon. 9/28 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 9/24 7 p.m. Operations Committee

Thur. 9/24 7 p.m. School Committee

Wed. 9/30 7 p.m. Planning Board/Parks and Lands Committee

Thur. 10/1 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop

