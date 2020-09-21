South Portland Church of the Nazarene is hosting a school supply drive to support South Portland schools.
Participants should bring any and all types of new school supplies to South Portland Church of the Nazerene, 525 Highland Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday throughout the remainder of September.
