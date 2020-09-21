New COVID-19 cases: 29
Total cases: 5,106
New deaths: 1
Total deaths: 140
Active cases: 582
Hospitalizations: 17
Total ICU beds: 376
Available ICU beds: 115
Total ventilators: 317
Available ventilators: 250
Alternatives: 444
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Auto Racing
Auto racing: Michael Jordan starting NASCAR team with Bubba Wallace driving
-
Sports
Colts player gives fan glove with … oops! … his wedding ring inside
-
Nation & World
Former Wisconsin police chief to review Jacob Blake shooting
-
Local & State
Art dealer, foundation reach agreement in Robert Indiana case
-
Nation & World
Europe adopts tougher virus restrictions as infections surge