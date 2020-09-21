New COVID-19 cases: 29
Total cases: 5,106
New deaths: 1
Total deaths: 140
Active cases: 582
Hospitalizations: 17
Total ICU beds: 376
Available ICU beds: 115
Total ventilators: 317
Available ventilators: 250
Alternatives: 444

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
coronavirus maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles