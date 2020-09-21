The Maine Warden Service says it will continue its search Tuesday morning for a missing York woman who has not been seen since her canoe capsized Saturday evening on Flagstaff Lake in Dead River Township.

The woman, identified Monday as 31-year-old Caitlin Guinta, was canoeing across the lake around 5:20 p.m. with her boyfriend, Ned Roche, and her brother, Kyle Guinta, when rough conditions on the lake, including strong winds, caused their canoe to capsize.

The two men and their dog swam to shore, but Caitlin Giunta did not. None of the people in the canoe were wearing life jackets, but the Maine Warden Service said they grabbed their jackets after the canoe flipped. The men became hypothermic and started hiking up a road to find help.

After walking for about an hour, they were able to call 911. The Maine Warden Service responded and started searching for Giunta around 10 p.m. The search continued Sunday and Monday.

The Maine Warden Service as of Monday night had searched over four miles of shoreline. The state dive team searched an area of the lake approximately 270 acres in size. A Maine Forest Service helicopter also searched the woods and shoreline.

