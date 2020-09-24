The week of Sept. 27, Scarborough Public Library will offer the following virtual programs. Request the Zoom link by emailing Lucy Norvell, coordinator of programming and communications at [email protected]

Working from Home and Learning from Home: How families can balance both and continue to thrive

Tuesday, Sept. 29, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom

Join Wendy Brown, a former teacher who began homeschooling her own children in 2003. Whether guiding children through remote learning or homeschooling, the discussion of tried and true strategies can help. While balancing her children’s learning goals and needs with the demands of her own job, Wendy discovered that many of the same concerns and questions are raised by homeschoolers and by the general public. Come kick off the 2020-2021 academic year virtually with other local parents and benefit from Wendy’s almost two decades of experience scheduling, coordinating, and scaffolding her children’s learning. Questions welcome. For details, visit: https://www.scarboroughlibrary.org/events/learning-from-home/balancing-working-and-learning

Rufus Porter’s Curious World: Art and Invention in Antebellum Maine and America

Thursday, Oct. 1, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom

An illustrated talk by Laura F. Sprague, co-curator of Rufus Porter’s Curious World: Art and Invention in America, 1815-1860, a recent exhibition at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art. Sprague will highlight the artist-inventor Rufus Porter’s remarkable career, including his foundational Maine experiences. Senior consulting curator at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Sprague co-curated the exhibition and co-edited the catalogue with Justin Wolff, professor of art history, University of Maine. For more information, visit https://www.scarboroughlibrary.org/adults/events/authors-library/rufus-porter.

