The public is welcome to join a forum on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, featuring candidates running for seats in the Maine Legislature. Candidates invited to participate are: Amy Arata and Misty Coolidge, running for Maine House District 65 (New Gloucester and part of Poland); and Ned Claxton and Matt Leonard, running for the Maine Senate District 20 (New Gloucester, Poland, Minot, Mechanic Falls and Auburn).

Voters may suggest questions for the moderator to ask by emailing them in advance to [email protected]

To join the forum live on Zoom, email Sharlene Myers at [email protected] for login details. The event is organized by the New Gloucester Candidate/Referendum Issues Committee.

No apple pie?

Another fall classic gets smashed by a coronavirus pie in the face. The 2020 New Gloucester Historical Society Apple Pie Sale has been canceled due to the pandemic. The society offers its appreciation to their past patrons and expresses its hope that the sale can return in 2021.

Trail crew Wednesday

Volunteers will meet at Big Falls Preserve trailhead at the end of Woodman Road at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, to perform trail work in tandem with students. The pace of the work will be deliberate, giving the students the opportunity to fully invest in each task with a learning experience.

Adult participants are asked to bring work gloves, water, masks, loppers/pole saws, power drills with bits and a chainsaw. Participants are expected to comply with any mask/COVID protocols used by the school and teachers.

Some of the chores to be accomplished include installing six-plank bridge segments and Bob Abbott’s new directional signage to help hikers find their way in the woods. Other tasks consist of scoping and flagging a new “Town Line Connector” trail, clearing branches from the existing Town Line trail and mounting temporary trail maps.

For more information, call the crew leader Alan Stearns at 215-8315.

