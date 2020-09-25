We support political candidates for various reasons. Perhaps we agree with their policy positions or maybe just plain like one more than the other. It’s vital during every election to have a chance to hear the candidates in any race debate their respective positions, so we don’t have to rely solely on the battering ram of political advertising.

As I understand it, the Southern Midcoast Chamber of Commerce is working on a candidate forum for the District 49 House race in Brunswick and I applaud them for making the effort during this crazy time. I support Fred Horch in that race and am confident that if my fellow District 49 voters attend this (likely online) forum, they’ll come away supporting him as well.

My thanks to the chamber and to Fred for running and for giving me the opportunity to vote for him.

Horch 2020!

Debbie Atwood

Brunswick

