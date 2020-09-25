Juliette “Julie” Ann White, age 47, passed away peacefully Sept. 13, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House with her mother at her side, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Biddeford, on Dec. 14, 1972 to Gerard Chevalier and Deborah (Walton) Schneider.

Julie grew up in Biddeford and attended Biddeford High School. She was passionate about her Boxers and spent the good part of the last 18 years breeding and providing joy with the pups to many homes. Kenya and Dante will miss her dearly.

For many years Julie worked at Brookdale Senior Living as a caregiver and at Chevy’s Bait and Tackle in Camp Ellis. She spent many summer days and evenings with her family on the beach at “Memere’s House” making special memories that will last forever.

Julie treasured her two sons, Justin and Jordan, and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as grandmother to Trinity. Her eyes would light up and a big smile took over her face whenever she was able to spend time with her.

She is preceded in death by brother, Ryan Chevalier.

She will be missed and is survived by: her son, Justin White, his wife, Fallon and granddaughter, Trinity White; her son, Jordan White; and their father, Joe White; her mother, Debbie Schneider and husband, Robert Schneider; her father, Gerard Chevalier and his wife, Sandy; her sister, Jean Grenier and husband, Keith Grenier; her nephew, John Bickford; her brother, Wayne Chevalier; her fiancé, Steve Bernier; and dear friends, Tina and Chelsea Mercier.

A celebration of her life will take place at a later date to be announced.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, Buxton, www.mainefuneral.com.

