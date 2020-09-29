SEACOAST

Virtual fundraiser to benefit school in Haiti

Seacoast residents who helped support the rapid growth of The Eben Ezer School of northern Haiti over the last decade will get a chance to tour the school virtually, meet with the principal, hear songs from Haitian students there and get an intimate look at the school on Friday.

The school, founded in 2003 by Haitian American Lucia Anglade of New York, has grown from 35 to 500 children in the 13 years since residents, churches, schools and Rotary Clubs in the Seacoast got involved. Dozens of families sponsor children at the school and all 14 teachers have their salaries paid by members of the southern Maine and New Hampshire community.

The virtual fundraiser will include music by Matt Jenson, a Berklee teacher, and the travel tales of two Seacoast residents who visited the school in January.

The public is invited to join the Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5175674588#success or on the Life and Hope Haiti Facebook page. Those interested can also write [email protected] to learn more about how Anglade, who will be at the Zoom from Haiti, teamed up with a community in Maine to turn the school she founded on the land where she grew up into a major educational institution. Donations can be made at lifeandhope.org/donate.

PORTLAND

Virtual symposium will explore challenges to coast

Greater Portland Landmarks will host the virtual symposium “Staying Above Water: The Past, Present and Future of Greater Portland’s Historic Coastal Communities” over a three-week period in October. The event will feature three free panel discussions and a ticketed keynote lecture by author Jeff Goodell, community leaders and experts to discuss the unprecedented challenges facing Maine’s historic coastal communities and cultural resources.

The panel discussions will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Thursdays, Oct. 1, 8 and 15.

Virtual walking tours of neighborhoods affected by climate change will be available online. Landmarks will also publish a digital property owner’s guide (available in October) that explores the impact of sea level rise and increased flooding on local neighborhoods and building types, along with strategies for mitigation and adaptation. Participating organizations include Greater Portland Landmarks, Maine Historic Preservation Commission, Gulf of Maine Research Institute, University of Southern Maine/Osher Map Library and One Climate Future.

Panel discussions are free, with a suggested donation of $10 to support the work of Greater Portland Landmarks. For a full schedule, speaker bios, or to register, go to www.portlandlandmarks.org/staying-above-water.

WINDHAM

Church will sponsor e-waste recycling event

Windham Hill United Church of Christ will sponsor an electronic waste recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Windham Mall, by the Veterans Memorial Drive entrance, off Route 302, next to Portland Pie Co.

This event is open to all communities in the area with items to be accepted for drop-off, including cellphones, laptops, computer towers, computer printers, computer monitors and televisions of all sizes. No household appliances will be accepted.

All monetary donations are used to cover cost of organizing the event and to fund support of local missions for the community. For more details, call Doug at 310-0866 or the church office 892-4217.

WELLS

Library announces online programs

Wells Public Library will host a number of online programs this week via Zoom, podcast or Facebook Live.

Children’s programs will include: Goodnight Stories Podcast at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Listen to a quiet bedtime story read by one of our Wells Public Library staff members. Perfect for dinnertime, too! Listen at: anchor.fm/wells-public-library.

Fall Storytime on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Children will be engaged in stories, songs, games and dancing with their favorite librarians. Each storytime will be followed by a craft relating to the week’s theme. Take-and-make kits will be available at the back door of the library, unless otherwise noted.

Chill with a Chapter Book Podcast at 2 p.m. Thursday. All ages are invited to listen as Miss Allison reads a few chapters a week from an elementary level book. The first selection is “ Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll. Listen at: anchor.fm/wells-youth-services.

Jaded YA Reads Podcast at 10 a.m. Saturday. Tweens, teens and adults can listen along as Jade reads a young adult novel chapter by chapter. The first book will be the fantasy classic “Howl’s Moving Castle” by Diana Wynne Jones. Listen at: anchor.fm/wells-library-ya.

Adult programs will include: Conversational French Language Group, meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for an informal approach to practicing or relearning French via Zoom.

Fiber Arts Group will meet at 10:30 a.m. Friday via Zoom to work on individual or group needlework projects, get tips and to chat with old friends and make some new ones. Email Stefanie Claydon at [email protected] to get your Zoom link invitation. All ages & levels of ability are encouraged to join. For more information, call the library at 646-8181.

PORTLAND

Diocese will offer Blessing of the Animals

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland will celebrate St. Francis of Assisi’s Feast Day with a number of Blessing of the Animals events across the state. All pets are welcome to attend. As prayers are offered, the pets will be gently sprinkled with holy water.

When additional events are added to the list below, they will be posted at https://portlanddiocese.org/blessing-of-animals.

Blessings scheduled for Saturday will be offered at: 9 a.m. at Holy Martyrs of North America Church parking lot, 266 Foreside Road, Falmouth; 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Church lawn, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland; 11 a.m. at St. Gregory Church parking lot, 24 N. Raymond Road, Gray; 1 p.m. at St. Mary of the Visitation Church, outside, 110 Military St., Houston; and 2 p.m. at Holy Family Church, 66 North Ave., Sanford. Rain date is Sunday.

Sunday blessings will be held after the 8:30 a.m. drive-thru Mass at Waldo County YMCA, 157 Lincolnville Ave., Belfast; 11:30 a.m. (after 10:30 a.m. Mass) at St. Anne Church, 64 Free St., Dexter; After 11 a.m. Mass in the parking lot (drive-thru blessings) at St. Bernard Church, 150 Broadway, Rockland; 1 p.m. at St. Michael School, 56 Sewall St., in the school playground (access from Lincoln Street), Augusta; 1 p.m. in the parking lot at St. Francis Xavier Church, 130 Route 133, Winthrop; 1 p.m. in the parking lot at St. Joseph Church, 110 School St., Gardiner; 2 p.m. in the parking lot at St. Anne Church, 299 Main St., Gorham; 2 p.m. in the parking lot at Newman Center, 83 College Ave., Orono; 2 p.m. outside Notre Dame de Lourdes Church, 273 Water St., Skowhegan; and at 4 p.m. on the front lawn of the Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul, 122 Ash St., Lewiston.

Also, there will be a 10 a.m.blessing on lawn of the St. Louis Church, 279 Danforth St., Portland on Oct. 10.

WATERVILLE

Thomas College rep will visit 2 local high schools

A representative from Thomas College will virtually visit with Westbrook High School seniors at 11:45 a.m. Thursday and with Windham High School seniors at 11:45 a.m. Friday to share Thomas College’s story and what it has to offer those seeking to further their education after graduation. For more information, visit www.thomas.edu, email MacKenzie Riley Young at [email protected] or call 859-1313.

