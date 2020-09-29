Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 10/5 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 10/6 5 p.m. Master Plan Implementation Committee
Tues. 10/6 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee
Wed. 10/7 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 10/7 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee
Thur. 10/8 4:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 10/5 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Committee
Wed. 10/7 10 a.m. Bandstand Committee
Wed. 10/7 1 p.m. Planning Board Site Walk
Wed. 10/7 2 p.m. Planning Board Staff Review
Wed. 10/7 3 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 10/7 5 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Thur. 10/8 4:30 p.m. Canine Management Task Force
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Tues. 10/6 7 p.m. Planning Board
