Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon.  10/5  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  10/6  5 p.m.  Master Plan Implementation Committee

Tues.  10/6  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee

Wed.  10/7  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  10/7  7 p.m.  Marine Resource Committee

Thur.  10/8  4:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  10/5  5 p.m.  Mitchell Field Committee

Wed.  10/7  10 a.m. Bandstand Committee

Wed.  10/7  1 p.m.  Planning Board  Site Walk

Wed.  10/7  2 p.m.  Planning Board Staff Review

Wed.  10/7  3 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  10/7  5 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Thur.  10/8  4:30 p.m.  Canine Management Task Force

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues.  10/6  7 p.m.  Planning Board

