Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon. 10/5 6:30 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 10/6 5 p.m. Master Plan Implementation Committee

Tues. 10/6 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee

Wed. 10/7 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee

Wed. 10/7 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee

Thur. 10/8 4:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon. 10/5 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Committee

Wed. 10/7 10 a.m. Bandstand Committee

Wed. 10/7 1 p.m. Planning Board Site Walk

Wed. 10/7 2 p.m. Planning Board Staff Review

Wed. 10/7 3 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 10/7 5 p.m. Planning Board Workshop

Thur. 10/8 4:30 p.m. Canine Management Task Force

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues. 10/6 7 p.m. Planning Board

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: