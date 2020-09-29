SACO – George E. Pelletier Sr., of Front Street, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. He was born in Saco, Jan. 14, 1949, the son of Albert and Arlene Amnott Pelletier.

George attended Saco schools and then served in the US Army. After his service to his country, he then worked for over 48 years as Metal Finisher #1 for General Dynamics.

He was a long-time resident of the City of Saco. He enjoyed hunting in Shapleigh and Buxton and collecting various items.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years of marriage Patricia Morin Pelletier of Saco; three sons Albert Pelletier of Phoenix, Ariz. and his wife Heidi, George Pelletier Jr. of Saco and wife Amber, Joshua Pelletier of Saco and wife Alison, a daughter Jessica Hodgdon of Lyman and husband Jeremy; a sister Irene Howard of Oregon and husband Dave; eight grandchildren Brittney, Cody, Alexis, Samual, Kyle, Ashlee, Emilee, and Nyah; and two great-grandchildren Gavin and Colston

Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Dennett, Craig & Pate 365 Main St, Saco, Maine 04072 are entrusted with his services. For those wishing to post condolences please go to http://www.dcpate.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous