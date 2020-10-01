Candidate identifies “critical community needs’

To the editor,

One of my personal heroes, Ruth Bader Ginsberg once said, “ Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.”

One of my sister legislators in the 129th Maine Legislature, Anne Carney, epitomizes that essential characteristic in all I have watched her do – Anne identifies a critical community need, including responsible closing of South Portland’s ageing tank farms or the quality of air we breathe. She researches the problem, finds potential solutions and fights for the those she feels are best for our area. However, all the while she maintains an equanimity that encourages others to join her in the effort – no matter the political party or geographic location.

She worked hard on these – and at the same time found time to help me in my own crusade to move gender equality forward with a state equal rights amendment.

As our senator, Anne Carney will listen, analyze the ways forward and bring others along with in her calm, quiet and effective way.

Lois Galgay Reckitt, representative District 31

South Portland

To the editor,

I am enthusiastically voting for Claire Holman for South Portland School Board. Devoted to young people’s education for more than 20 years, she is a thoughtful, creative thinker and problem solver who is more than ready to serve our community in this role.

Claire grew up in Lewiston. Work and study took her to different parts of the U.S. and to France and Mexico before before becoming a longtime resident of Ferry Village, with her husband and son. Her ninth-grade son has been a South Portland public schools student since kindergarten.

Claire teaches in the Linguistics Department at the University of Southern Maine, working with students from Maine and many parts of the world as well as world language teachers in local high schools.

Claire knows there are difficult pandemic-related decisions facing the board of education. She has the skills and experience to listen, ask good questions, evaluate options, and make what are likely to be hard choices.

She is confident that South Portland schools can ensure equity in schoolwide systems and opportunities, fund arts and sports programs that can be life changing for students, hire and support racially diverse teachers and administrators, and invest in climate-friendly energy and transportation. At the same time, she is ready to advance school budgets mindful of taxpayers, including seniors on fixed incomes.

I encourage all South Portland voters to mark your ballots for Claire Holman for the board of education.

Matt Davis

South Portland

