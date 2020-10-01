Shiloh Chapel, outside of Durham, circa 1930. The chapel was built between 1896 and 1897 by the Reverend Frank W. Sandford and later expanded to create a U-shaped structure to include 520 rooms, a hospital and a small school. Around 1900, Sanford proclaimed to take the role of the prophet Elijah and he was “the Restorer of all things.”

Sandford was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 1904 and again in 1911, for abuses at the community and served six years in the federal penitentiary.

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

