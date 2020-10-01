SOUTH PORTLAND – Dylan Ellis Cook passed away on Sept. 7, 2020 at Falmouth by the Sea.

Dylan was born in Boston, Mass. on Sept. 13, 1975 with multiple medical problems that required five major surgeries in the first 18 months of life. He then moved with his family to Brunswick, Maine. Growing up, Dylan skied, played tennis and soccer. He liked to explore and build forts in the woods with his brother and friends. He was an avid player of Dungeons and Dragons. and reader of fantasy novels. He loved to sail and travel with his family.

But Dylan’s main passion was music. He began playing the piano at age six and continued playing as an expression of joy and source of comfort throughout his life. In high school he began composing music to go with his poetry lyrics.

He graduated from White Mountain School and attended Augsburg College. Dylan struggled with alcohol addiction during his 20s. With the help of Alcoholics Anonymous he recovered, and was proud to be sober for his last 16 years.

Dylan’s most enjoyable period as an adult was living in specialized housing on E Street in South Portland. He worked part time and attended the Listen Up/Creative Trails music program. He played piano and guitar in a band with three other adults who had special needs. They produced a CD of songs with original lyrics and music, which they performed occasionally in the Portland area. Dylan said this was his dream come true!

Dylan developed Parkinson’s Disease at the age of 41. He had to leave his home on E Street and moved to assisted living, then Falmouth by the Sea nursing home. We are grateful to the staff for their kind and loving care during his last three years of life.

Dylan is survived by his parents, Andy Cook and Jaki Ellis of Brunswick; his brother, Jason Cook, and his wife Sonia; as well as his nieces Bella and Roxana Cook, all of Irvine, Calif.

In spite of his challenges, Dylan managed to keep a positive, hopeful attitude towards life. Music, friends, family and his spiritual beliefs were his sources of strength. According to Dylan’s Pagan beliefs, he has passed to Summerland, a joyful place where people go who have led a good life. There he is transitioning to his next incarnation.

A celebration of Dylan’s life will be planned for next summer.

Contributions in Dylan’s memory may be made to the:

Listen Up/Creative Trails

245 Warren Ave.

Portland, ME 04103

Attention: Eric Schwan

