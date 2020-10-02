Two Maine companies have donated more than $44,000 of personal protective equipment for election workers to stay safe while administering the Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 General Election, according to the Maine Secretary of State’s office.

L.L. Bean, the outdoor retailer based in Freeport, donated 8,000 face coverings for this election, while Flowfold, the Gorham-based manufacturer of wallets, bags and everyday gear, provided 8,000 face shields.

“We are incredibly grateful to have these two upstanding Maine companies recognize the importance of supporting our election workers with protective equipment this year,” said Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap. “We are very appreciative of this donation, which will help limit the spread of the pandemic while people exercise their right to vote.”

L.L. Bean and Flowfold delivered the donated materials to the Maine Department of the Secretary of State on Monday, Sept. 14, and the items are being delivered to all municipalities in advance of Election Day.

In April of 2020, L.L. Bean announced it was making face masks for healthcare workers across the state using the company’s dog bed liners – as the material was not only readily available for quick access, but it is also breathable, liquid resistant, durable, and washable.

“Similar to our mask making efforts for frontline workers earlier this year, we want to use our resources and talent to the best of our ability to help our communities across the state,” said Marie McCarthy, L.L. Bean Chief Operations and People Officer.

In March of 2020, Flowfold also found itself in a unique position to provide critical protective equipment and quickly retooled its manufacturing operations to produce protective face shields.

“We pivoted to making PPE to help members of our community, be it medical professionals, teachers, business owners, or individuals,” said Devin McNeill, CEO and co-founder of Flowfold. “With the challenges posed by COVID we’re proud to join with L.L.Bean and the State of Maine to ensure poll volunteers have access to the PPE they need.”

