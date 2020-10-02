Delphine “Del” J. Budreau, a longtime resident of Kennebunk, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford, due to complications from COVID-19. She was 86 years old.

Delphine was born in Rogers City, Michigan, on July 8, 1934, a daughter of Stanley and Mary Jachcik. She married in 1952 and moved to Connecticut where she worked as a secretary for many years at Pratt & Whitney, East Hartford, Connecticut, and the East Hartford School Department. In 1980, Del moved to Kennebunk where she became a realtor. Del also volunteered at the local library, church, funeral home, and at Southern Maine Health Care.

She enjoyed sewing, reading, gardening, and travelling – in particular, her trips to Africa and Iceland.

Del (“Nene” to her family) was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Frank J. Budreau; two brothers, Nicholas Matwiyoff and Stanley Jachcik, Jr.; and two sisters, Romayne Greene and Uldine Bellmore. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Mitchell, her grandson, Cal Mitchell (and girlfriend, Maria) (Massachusetts); a brother, Delbert Jachcik (Sterling Heights, Michigan); and her “angels-on-earth” – niece, Lynn Hall (and grand-nieces, Regina and Julie) (Hollis, Maine); niece, Pamela Proctor (Kennebunkport), and goddaughter, Lil Lagasse and family (Wells); as well as many more nieces and nephews that she held dear and friends and neighbors whom she cherished deeply.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service is planned at Hope Cemetery in Kennebunk.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Martha’s Church, Holy Spirit Parish, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Del’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043. www.bibbermemorial.com.

