Marjorie Lillian Eaton, 101 years young, a longtime resident of Cape Porpoise, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough with her loving family at her side.

Marjorie was born June 26, 1919 in Etna, Maine, the daughter of Eugene and Lillian E. Pengelly Hibbard, and attended school in Etna.

Marjorie and her husband Chester opened the former Glen-Mor Restaurant in 1963, operating it until their son Philip purchased it in the mid-80s.

She is predeceased by her husband, Chester F. Eaton, son Philip Eaton, and daughter Annette J. Wood.

Survivors include her son, Peter Eaton, and his wife, Debbie, of Cape Porpoise, two daughters, Janet Belisle of Cape Porpoise, and Becky Welch and her husband, Kenneth, of Kennebunk, 15 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

A private family service is planned. Interment will be in Arundel Cemetery, Kennebunkport.

Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Welfare Society, PO Box 43, West Kennebunk ME. 04094.

