Ronald D. Burrell 1929 – 2020 BOWDOINHAM – Ronald D. Burrell, 91, of Foster Lane, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at the Hospice House, Auburn. He was born Sept. 12, 1929 in Boston the son of Wilfred and Jeannette Burrell. Ron proudly served his country in the Army Air Corp during the Korean war. He later worked as a Maine Guide on Merry Meeting Bay and as a self employed logger for many years. Ron enjoyed duck hunting, and built many Merry Meeting Bay Gunning floats. He was also quite the story teller of Bowdoinham history. He was predeceased by his wife Patricia Burrell. Ron is survived by his son Stewart Burrell and wife Malinda of Bowdoinham; sister Roberta Rello of Massachusetts; granddaughters Shylo Burrell and husband Robert Prescott, Ashley Burrell; great- grandchildren Eleanor Prescott, Benjamin Prescott, and Ezra Burrell. Per Ron’s request there will not be any services. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Me 04357 In Ron’s memory donations may be made to: The Breast Cancer Research Foundation 28 West 44th St., Suite 609 New York, NY 10036

Guest Book