Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Through Dec. 11. Institute of Contemporary Art at Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, free. meca.edu/ica

The new show at The Institute of Contemporary Art is called “Acoustic Resonance,” and it presents sound as an artistic medium and tool of transformation in today’s culture. The exhibit features the work of 11 artists including Ryan Adams, Audra Wolowiec and Raven Chacon. You’ll see imagery, objects and installations that will convince you how powerful sound art can be. Schedule your timed visit and be ready to immerse yourself. Be sure to also keep an eye on the ICA website as several public talks and sound events will happen in the coming weeks.

Gates at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Saturday. Thomas Point Beach & Campground, 20 Meadow Road, Brunswick, $25 per car, $50 for VIP, 18-plus. thomaspointbeach.com

Halloween burlesque show anyone? Horrific! is just that and proceeds benefit the Maine Music Alliance and its mission to increase awareness about the live music venues of Portland and the tremendous impact they have on our local economy. The drive-in style show allows you to sit in your vehicle and stream audio on the radio or sit right outside your car (with a face covering). Costumes are very much encouraged and masks are required. The evening’s hosts are drag performer Cherry Lemonade and Kelsea Dunham (host of the Pilot Lites podcast). The list of performers includes Georgi Petals, Iona Fortune, Aubergine Dream, Diamond DeVille and Charley Quinn among many others.

Saturday and Sunday. Statewide. mainemapleproducers.com

The pandemic made March’s Maple Sunday impossible but you can still appreciate how sweet it is all weekend long at several of Maine’s 580 licensed maple syrup producers. Offerings and activities will vary depending on which houses you visit, so be sure to check individual websites before hitting the maple trail. Some places will be participating in the regional North American Maple Tour which spans this weekend and next. Don’t be a sap and don’t waffle, let the maple fun flow.

7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14. Via Zoom. On Facebook.

If you’re not a Press Herald subscriber, now’s as good a time as any to become one, for exclusive access to a discussion entitled “Rocked Music Scene.” The talk will be facilitated by Press Herald arts reporter Bob Keyes and music writer Aimsel Ponti and will feature musician Samuel James and State Theatre general manager Lauren Wayne. They’ll be examining the Maine music scene and how the pandemic has impacted it over the past several months. The future of live music is uncertain until a vaccine is in place, and there’s no guarantee that music venues will survive or telling what toll it will take on Maine’s musicians. For information about how to subscribe, head to pressherald.com/subscription-plans.

