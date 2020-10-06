SCARBOROUGH – James George Brown died at home, October 2, 2020, in Scarborough, Maine, surrounded by his family.

Born in Greenville, Maine, October 13, 1941, to George A. Brown and Dora S. Pooley. He graduated from Scarborough High School in 1959, attended the University of Detroit and proudly served four years in the U.S. Air Force stationed in Blaine, Washington and Stephenville, Newfoundland.

Jim’s professional career spanned all aspects of the transportation industry. Starting as owner, operator, driver, manager and sales representative, retiring in 2016. Many friendships and lifelong relationships were formed during these years.

He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Scarborough, the Gov. William King Lodge and a Noble of the Mystic Kora Shrine.

Growing up in Scarborough, he was raised by his Aunt and Uncle Harold F. and Madeline B. Troxel at the Port O’ Maine airport on Pleasant Hill Road. He received his pilot license at an exceptionally young age and made countless flights throughout the state of Maine. It was these years that a love for speed and competition was formed.

For several decades Jim was well known as a respected race car driver at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway driving different types of race cars and winning races in several divisions. Along with weekly racing in Maine, Jim ventured to race at many tracks throughout New England. He had a true love for the sport and the racing community and became a track official for many years after his driving career ended and was a member of the Maine Vintage Stock Car Association.

Always a “doer”, he helped others anyway he could with a “quick-wit” and a smile. He loved being busy, always worked hard and gave his all.

In 1962, Jim married the love of his life, Diane Mitchell. He loved becoming a part of her big family. Together, they raised their two children in a farmhouse on Spurwink Road. The second loves of his life became his five grandchildren and great granddaughter. Holidays, vacations and snowmobile trips became wonderful family memories.

He is survived by his wife, Diane of 58 years, his daughter, Sharon Sprague and her children Jarrett Sprague, Leah Hagerman and her husband Nathan Hagerman and precious great-granddaughter, Hayden Hagerman; his son and daughter-in-law, Mitchell and Kristine Brown and their children, James Brown, Kayla Brown and her fiancè, Ian Daly, and Austin Brown. He is also survived by three brothers, Emmons Brown of Chicago, Ill.; Edward Pooley of the Philippines and Stacy Pooley of Georgia; four sisters-in-laws, Joanne Brown, Karen Prime (Richard), Darlene Crowley and Roberta Gibbons (Anthony, II); one brother-in-law, Elwood Mitchell (Rhonda) and several special nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, aunt, uncle, and two brothers-in-laws, Gary Brown and James Crowley.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Black Point Cemetery, Scarborough, at 2:30 p.m. All family and friends are welcome to attend.

Condolences may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the First Congregational Church of Scarborough Food Pantry, 161 Black Point Road, Scarborough, ME 04074

or Victory Junction at

victoryjunction.org

