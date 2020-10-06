Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues.  10/13  6:30 p.m.  School Board

Tues.  10/13  7 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  10/14  7 p.m.  Town Council

Thur.  10/15  6 p.m.  Fort Williams Park Committee

Thur.  10/15  6:30 p.m.  Energy Committee

Thur.  10/15  6:30 p.m.  Thomas Memorial Library Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Tues.  10/13  8:30 a.m.  Rules & Policies Committee

Tues.  10/13  7 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  10/14  7 p.m.  Zoning Board

Thur.  10/15  4 p.m.  Ordinance Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Tues.  10/13  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  10/14  5 p.m.  Ad Hoc Senior Steering Implementation Committee

Wed.  10/14  6 p.m.  Board of Education

Wed.  10/14  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  10/15  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee

