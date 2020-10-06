Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues. 10/13 6:30 p.m. School Board

Tues. 10/13 7 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 10/14 7 p.m. Town Council

Thur. 10/15 6 p.m. Fort Williams Park Committee

Thur. 10/15 6:30 p.m. Energy Committee

Thur. 10/15 6:30 p.m. Thomas Memorial Library Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Tues. 10/13 8:30 a.m. Rules & Policies Committee

Tues. 10/13 7 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 10/14 7 p.m. Zoning Board

Thur. 10/15 4 p.m. Ordinance Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Tues. 10/13 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 10/14 5 p.m. Ad Hoc Senior Steering Implementation Committee

Wed. 10/14 6 p.m. Board of Education

Wed. 10/14 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 10/15 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee

