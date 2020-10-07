Midcoast school benefits from knights in shining armor

Knights of Columbus Councils in Brunswick and Bath opened their checkbooks wide last month and left the staff of St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick stunned.

“Between the two councils, $24,000 were donated to the school to purchase new computer equipment for the students,” said Shelly Wheeler, principal of St. John’s. “The incredible generosity of the two councils is a terrific example of the strength of our parish and school community and the gratitude that people hold for the impact of Catholic schools on their own lives, even as adults.”

Earlier this month, the Knights of Columbus Sekenger Council #1947 in Brunswick donated $12,000 to complete the school’s mission of guaranteeing a Chromebook, charging cord and carry case for all students.

“It’s overwhelming,” Wheeler said. “This is such a special place.”

New pastor leads Falmouth Lutheran church

Andy Flatt-Kuntze has been called to serve as pastor of Emmaus Lutheran Church in Falmouth. Flatt-Kuntze studied at Pacific Lutheran Theological Seminary, where he received his Master of Divinity in 2019. Prior to seminary, he received his Bachelor of Science in 2015 from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. His calling to ordained ministry included campus ministry participation at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, lay leadership at Peace Lutheran Church in Oshkosh, involvement in Extraordinary Lutheran Ministries, a chaplaincy internship at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston and serving as intern pastor at Lutheran Church of Honolulu in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Giving Back

Hannaford Supermarkets donated $569,157 to Maine schools as part of its Hannaford Helps School program. The donations will help support needs determined by individual schools, including new computers, musical instruments, sports gear or playground equipment. The program prompts shoppers to purchase specially marked items in Hannaford stores.

Central Maine Power, Hannaford and Hussey Seating collected nearly 2,000 books for Maine children in a book drive organized by the Maine State Chamber of Commerce over the summer. Many books were shared with kids at Summer Meal Sites across Maine and more continue to be distributed statewide through Maine’s County Teachers of the Year.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Milestone Recovery, a Maine nonprofit working to address the problems of substance use disorders and homelessness, announced it has hired Oliver Bradeen as its new executive director. Bradeen, a licensed clinical professional counselor, most recently worked as substance use disorder liaison for the Portland Police Department. Bradeen has also taught in the Clinical Mental Health Program and the University of Southern Maine. Bradeen will begin his tenure Oct. 12.

The Atlantic Federal Credit Union Commercial Lending Department continues to expand and welcomes Jessica Scamman of Saco, who has more than two decades of experience in business operations, finance and the real estate industry.

Cumberland-based Casco Systems hired Christopher Ellis as a senior engineer. Ellis will provide power and industrial clients with process control, automation and integration support and services.

Waynflete school announced that Brandon Cohen, class of 1999, Edward Li and Colin March have joined the school’s board of trustees. The school also announced board officer appointments for 2020-2021: Christopher Smith, president; Tim Soley, vice president; Betsy Langer, secretary; Catherine Cloudman, treasurer; and Maria Canning and Nicole DuFauchard, members at-large. Vin Veroneau was appointed trustee emeritus.

Scott Twitchell of Cumberland Center, executive vice president of sales at Clark Insurance, has been elected to the agency’s board of directors. A member of the management team, Twitchell is responsible for the strategic growth of the Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts markets.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: