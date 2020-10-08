A 66-year-old man died Wednesday in a house fire in Washington County that is now being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The fire in a single-family home at 88 Ridge Road in Robbinston was reported around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters found the body of the man inside the home.
The man’s name has not been released and investigators have not said if the man lived in the house. The body was taken to the Office of the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Robbinston Fire Department assisted at the scene.
