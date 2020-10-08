BIDDEFORD — McArthur Library will be allowing public computer use in the upstairs Adult Room by appointment only starting on Oct. 12.

Appointments will be available Monday to Friday, 10 am to 3 pm on the hour (10 am, 11 am, and so on).

The time limit on computer use will be 45 minutes, and will be strictly enforced. Those using computers are urged to come alone if at all possible to limit the number of people in the building. Those with young children must keep children with them at all times.

After 45 minutes, the building will be cleared of everyone to allow for cleaning of equipment.

An appointment in advance will be required and can be made by calling 284-4181 and asking for the Reference Desk. Plan ahead and contact the library anytime after Oct. 5. If not feeling well, reschedule your appointment.

There will be a limit of five appointments per hour (three computers will be available and two appointments will be reserved for microfilm use and other services such as scanning, printing, faxing, and copying).

Masks will be required for adults and children over age 2. Masks must remain on at all times while in the building, or you will be asked to leave immediately.

The only available seating will be at public computers, but if you need to print from your own device, library staff should be able to assist with this wirelessly.

Eating and drinking will not be permitted in the library at this time.

The Children’s Room will not be available, and programs for all ages will continue to be virtual.

Public meeting and study rooms will not be available.

Browsing of the collection (which includes newspapers and magazines) will not be allowed at this time, nor will pick-up of any held items or checkout of any items. The staff will continue to mail items through the McArthur @ Your Mailbox service.

Do not return material at the front desk, but place it in the book drop outside the building. The library is not charging overdue fines.

Only one visit per day for each person will be allowed.

Provided this goes well, the next step will be browsing of the collection by appointment at a future date.

For questions, contact Library Director Jeff Cabral on 284-4181 or [email protected]

