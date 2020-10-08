Social media accounts

Occupation:

Town Manager, Town of Kennebunk

Education:

B.S. Criminal Justice, Westfield State University; Leading Corporate Boards Certificate, Harvard School of Business

Community Organizations:

As Kennebunk Town Manager, I work closely with numerous professional and civic organizations in Kennebunk and the southern Maine region.

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I am extremely dedicated to my family. Nothing makes me happier than spending time with my wife, children and grandchildren. I am an avid sports enthusiast who enjoys playing golf in the summer, snow shoeing in the winter and hiking throughout the year. I also enjoy traveling as time allows.

Family status:

Married. Three children and four grandchildren

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Recognizing I would be newly elected to the Senate, I will serve on committees where it is deemed my background and experience is best suited. Those committees may include Criminal Justice and Public Safety, State and Local Government, and Transportation.

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Managing a pandemic requires transparency and collaboration. In Kennebunk, I established a nonpartisan Community Reengagement Task Force which effectively aided in the successful reopening process.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

My years of municipal budgeting experience finds that prioritizing expenses is requisite to sound budgeting. Decreased spending, while maintaining quality essential services, should be the objective.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

As Town Manager, I work with all people. My priority is serving the people that elected me. Though I am running as a Republican, I will do what is in the best interest of my District 34 constituents.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Aligning education to the needs of employers is critical. A prime example of this is the relationship between YCCC and Pratt & Whitney, and all vocational pathways for a skilled labor force.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I’m disappointed with the disrespect between political parties. In my professional career, I have been very successful bringing people together for positive outcomes. As a Senator, I will do the same.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

Support local businesses to reengage during COVID, improve Maine’s healthcare system, support education, vocational training and college programs to grow skilled workforce, all for betterment of Maine

