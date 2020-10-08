YARMOUTH – On Oct. 2, 2020, Carolyn Mohn Wilson, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, wife, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, at her home on Cousins Island in Yarmouth at the age of 94 years.

Carolyn was born on Sept. 22, 1926, in Detroit, Mich., where she lived as a child and young adult. She earned a B.A. in Library Science at Wayne State University in 1948, and courageously traveled to Europe as a single woman for a 10-week educational trip in 1950. She was a teacher in her early career and later took on corporate roles. She married John Wilson of Ontario, Canada in 1952 in Detroit and the couple moved to Canada, where their daughter Jean was born. The family later moved to Chicago; the Niagara Falls, New York, area; Pennsylvania; and New Hampshire. Carolyn and John then relocated to Buffalo, N.Y., and finally, to Cousins Island in Yarmouth. One of Carolyn’s greatest passions was travel: she and her husband journeyed to destinations in Europe, Asia, Northern Africa, Central America, and South America.

Carolyn’s other passions included bridge, theater and the arts, gardening, and sailing. One of her favorite pastimes was dining with family and close friends at the Royal River Grill (“The Cannery”) where she even had a meal named after her: “The Mrs. Wilson Salmon.” She was civic-minded, taking on official roles at the Yarmouth Village Improvement Society and deeply involved in local organizations, including the Newcomers Club; the Woman’s Literary Union; and numerous historical societies. An adventurous woman, and very much ahead of her time, she was independent, progressive, and courageous, confident always in living life on her own terms and setting a strong example for others. She was fashion-minded, always dressed in vibrant colors and meticulously stylish. She was unwaveringly devoted to family, friends, and her faith. A tremendous friend and neighbor, she was unfailingly generous, ever social, and made friends wherever she went. She had a way of making a lasting positive impression on everyone she met.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 39 years, John Wilson; her brother, Elmer Mohn; her brothers-in-law, George Koch, Basil Wilson, and Howard Byford; her sisters-in-law, Olive Wilson, Ann Wilson, and Betty Byford; her parents, Cecilia Moberly and Elmer Mohn; and longtime friend, Garfield Ingraham.

Carolyn will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Jean Wilson and her son-in-law John Roberts; her grandchildren, Cassie Pruyn (Lauren), Tina Pruyn (Kevin), Alison DaRosa (Dan), and Matthew Roberts (Jenny); her great-grandchildren, Elin, Anna, and Maggie; her dear friend, Judy Bertram; her sister, Patricia Koch; her sister-in-law Laureen Mohn, her brother-in-law Ron Wilson; her nieces Mary Lou Mohn, Kim Koch, Jennifer Wilson, Paula Ratkovsky, and Darlene Byford, her nephews John Mohn, Glenn Wilson, and Denis Byford; and many neighbors and friends.

Carolyn’s family would like to express deep, heart-felt gratitude for the amazing caregiving team who lovingly supported Carolyn through her last months in life.

