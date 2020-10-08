Social media accounts

Facebook – DiFede for State Representative

Occupation:

Reserve Police Officer (KPD), Retire FBI agent

Education:

BE, Electrical Engineering and MBA

Community Organizations:

Knights of Columbus

Coach for youth soccer and softball

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I enjoy spending time with my wife and 11 year old daughter. I also enjoy baseball, bicycle riding, fishing, kayaking, and reading.

Family status:

Married, three children

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Appropriations and Financial Affairs

Criminal Justice and Public Safety

Government Oversight

Veterans and Legal Affairs

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

No. Gov Mills should have immediately called the Legislature back into session to encourage bi-partisan solutions. Restrictions should’ve been eased sooner to avoid the extended financial suffering.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

State gov’t has overspent and depleted our surplus. We need to develop serious financial plans to overcome the projected $1.5B budget shortfall by decreasing expenses while not raising taxes and fees.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

I will defend everyone’s individual rights and ensure families are in control of their decisions. I’ll work to promote a prosperous economy while demanding accountability and restraint in Augusta.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Addressing climate change and providing educational and job opportunities. Most importantly, I will fully engage and work with young voters to ensure their voices are heard and properly represented.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes. I will always seek constructive compromise without allowing lies and attacks. I will openly communicate and work with all residents to develop the best solutions and policies for our great town.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

It’s time the residents and businesses of Kennebunk are fully engaged and have a voice in our State gov’t. I will work everyday to accomplish this while bringing balance and accountability to Augusta.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: