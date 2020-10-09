Residents at Whistler Landing are close to canoeing and kayaking, cycling trails, beaches, the Maine Mall, downtown Portland, and the Portland International Jetport. Already, what’s not to love?
At the front of this townhouse condominium is a well-established garden. Inside, the layout is perfect for working, studying or creating from home. The second-floor master bedroom includes a loft that would make an excellent study or office. It also has a balcony looking in the direction of the Scarborough Marsh. A full basement offers room for storage or expanded living space.
Outside, the back deck offers a quiet place to sit and enjoy the scent of pine and salt air. The serene marsh is a favorite spot for birding, canoeing and kayaking, while Higgins and Scarborough Beaches are close enough to arrive by bicycle. The Eastern Trail, which is literally steps or a few pedal pushes away, stretches all the way south to Kittery.
At this size, price and location, buyers looking for their first purchase, to downsize or to find a seasonal home in Maine should take a closer look.
19 Whistler Landing is listed at $325,000. As skilled agents and thoughtful neighbors, Tom and Julia Ranello know buying or selling a home is a personal experience. They can be reached today at 207-838-1651 or [email protected].
