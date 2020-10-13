SACO — An individual at Young School has tested positive for COVID-19, School Superintendent Dominic DePatsy informed families and the wider community in a letter issued Monday evening.

DePatsy said the school department is following Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, and that agency will contact people directly if they are believed to have been in close contact with the individual. Close contacts will be asked to quarantine for 14 days from their exposure to the positive individual and will receive further guidelines when contacted, the superintendent said in a letter posted on Saco Schools Facebook page.

DePatsy did not say whether the person who tested positive was a student or an adult.

“The impacted classroom will undergo an additional deep cleaning,” said DePatsy. “Only the students in both cohort A & B in the impacted classroom will remain home this week. They will access their storm bags during this time. The rest of the school will continue with in-person schooling and continue to follow our ‘yellow’ hybrid blended learning schedule.”

