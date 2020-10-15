BIDDEFORD — A brewing company based in the Pepperell Mill Campus in Biddeford opened a new tasting room in Portland.

Banded Brewing now has its second location, that includes a tasting room and 5-barrel brewhouse, according to a press release. The new space, which opened Saturday, Oct. 10, is located in the southeast corner of 82 Hanover St. and will offer indoor seating (as Maine CDC guidelines allow), as well as a three-season patio area, which is open now.

The second smaller brew system in Portland will allow Banded to further its vision for the brewery by offering a broader range of styles, as well as small-batch and experimental beers which will be offered exclusively in Banded’s two tasting rooms. A full selection of retail beers will also be available in Portland.

Owner Ian McConnell opened Banded Brewing in Biddeford in 2013. In 2016, Sean Redmond became head brewer. The Biddeford location remains open.

Initial hours of operation for the Portland location are 4 to-9 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, 2 to 9 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 to 7 p.m. Sundays.

