The Chamber of Commerce is collecting candy donations for the Trail of Treats at the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust on Halloween.

Looking for a safer alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating (Summer Street may be open at the discretion of individual homeowners there), the Kennebunkport Parks and Recreation Department and its community partners hit upon a spooky solution: the Halloween Trail of Treats.

The drive-through event will allow trick-or-treaters and their chaperones to stay safe and sound in their vehicles while traveling through nine themed displays hosted by local businesses and organizations. Participants will receive treats to enjoy as well as a haunting holiday spirit that can’t be beat.

Participants must register at kennebunkportrec.com for 15-minute windows during the Trail of Treats, which will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.

On the day of the event, participant vehicles can proceed at their allotted time to the Stone Road entrance to Gravelly Brook Road. Once they have checked in, they will drive by nine scary spots and receive treats along the way.

Trail of Treat hosts include Sandy Pines Campground, Batson River Brewing & Distilling, Kennebunkport Resort Collection, The Nonantum Resort, RSU 21 Kennebunkport School Resource Officers, the Kennebunkport Fire Department, Kennebunk Portside Rotary, the Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce and the Kennebunkport Conservation.

There is no charge for the event, but donations will be accepted to support Kennebunkport Parks and Recreation activities.

Candy donations to support the event are being collected via window service at the Chamber, 16 Water St. in Kennebunk, during regular weekday business hours. Please do not leave candy on the porch or in the pantry.

Kennebunk Fire Society annual meeting canceled

According to its bylaws, Kennebunk Fire Society is required to post notification of its annual fall meeting. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 208th annual meeting of the Kennebunk Fire Society is canceled this year.

According to an email from the fire society, “The Kennebunk Fire Society is not the Kennebunk Fire Department, and is not to be confused with the municipal fire department, of whom the fire society is justly very proud. The Kennebunk Fire Society is simply one of the oldest organizations in the United States in continuous existence, and hence, its current purpose is historical, to keep it going.”

Library plans Trick-or-Treat Grab-Bag Book Sale

Forget the candy, with Halloween approaching, there is no better way to treat yourself than by stocking the shelves with books. The Friends of Kennebunk Free Library will host a Trick-or-Treat Grab-Bag Book Sale on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. (rain date is Saturday, Oct. 24) on the library’s lawn. Each $5 bag will hold a selection of at least five fiction and nonfiction titles, all in very good condition. The titles inside the bag will be a surprise, but the library promises all treats, no tricks.

For safety, volunteers will were masks. The library asks that patrons also wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St. in Kennebunk. For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email us at [email protected]

Book launch planned

“Maude and The Merry Christmas Tree,” the book, will be launched on Oct. 31 at The Art Co-Op,

149 Alfred Road, Kennebunk.

Patrons are welcome to come and listen to the story of Maude’s journey into Christmas Tree Woods, read by the author, Cynthia Fraser Graves, in the very place the

book was imagined and created. Fraser Graves and Nancy Bariluk-Smith, the illustrator, will be on deck for signing and for telling the story of how Maude came to life.

Books will be available for purchase at the event.

Following Maine CDC guidelines, there will be only four one-hour sessions with a reading in each session. Attendance is limited to 10 people for each session. Included in the hour will be hot cider and doughnuts around a blazing outdoor fire. Let the season begin.

To register online, visit @ The Art Co-Op Facebook page or call 207-502-7118 .

Oktoberfest with a twist

The trustees and Friends of the Kennebunk Free Library will invite residents to celebrate Oktoberfest – with a twist. Support the library and local businesses, win prizes, and enjoy a frosty glass of beer, wine, or root beer all from the comfort of your own home.

How does it work? If beer or root beer is your beverage of choice, purchase your favorite variety at Cummings’ Market. If you prefer wine, visit Maine and Vine where two specially selected varieties are available for purchase. Then join the library on Friday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Participants will learn a bit about the history of Oktoberfest and German beer, followed by a virtual wine tasting and Q&A with Lani Dietz of Maine and Vine.

To register for the event, follow the link on the library website’s rotating display, calendar, or fundraising page. The suggested donation is $10 per household, with all proceeds benefiting Kennebunk Free Library. Upon registration, participants will be sent the Zoom link and a curated list of family-friendly Oktoberfest information and activities.

For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email us at [email protected]

Legion Post 159 to host drive-thru trick or treating

American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport will host a Halloween candy drive-thru for children. The event will be held 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Post 159 is located at 102 Main St., Kennebunkport, across from the police station. Donations will be accepted in advance of the event.

For more information, call 967-2400.

Send questions/comments to the editors.