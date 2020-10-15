The Scouts of Troop 308 Biddeford will be participating in Pine Tree Council’s Scouts at Work Camporee from Oct. 16 to 18. The Scouts will be collecting food for the annual Scouting Food Drive, bottles for Scouting adventures and doing service projects in the city.

Troop 308 will be camping out at Clifford Park on Pool Street for the weekend and invite community members to drop off food or learn more about Scouting.

Troop 308 has 15 scouts who meet every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

For more information about Scouting in Biddeford, email [email protected]

