BIDDEFORD — swap I, an interactive exhibit by Amy Stacey Curtis opens Oct. 24 at Engine on Main Street in Biddeford.

The opening reception for the exhibit is on Saturday, Oct. 24, from noon to 2 p.m.

swap I will be presented in conjunction with the publication of the artist’s autobiographical catalogue 9 SOLO BIENNIALS. swap I will be on display from Oct. 23 through Nov. 21.

swap I is funded in part by a grant from the Maine Arts Commission, an independent state agency supported by the National Endowment for Art.

Gallery hours are Wednesday through Friday 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A maximum of six people will be allowed into the gallery at a time and masks are required.

For more information, go to [email protected] or call 207-494-7125

Engine, a nonprofit arts organization, is partially funded by a grant from the Maine Arts Commission, an independent state agency supported by the National Endowment for the Arts.

