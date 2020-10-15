OCALA, Fla. – Bryan Joseph Bilodeau, 42, of Ocala, Fla. and Saco, passed away after a long illness on Oct. 7, 2020.

He was a graduate of Thornton Academy, class of 1996. He attended Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston.

He liked golf, soccer, skiing, and rollerblading. He was a Boston Red Sox fan and enjoyed going to Fenway Park with his Dad.

Bryan is survived by his parents, Rick and Pris Bilodeau of Saco; and a son, Aiden and daughter, Rowan of Florida; grandmother, Vivian Larochelle of Biddeford; and an aunt, Doris Marchand of Biddeford.

Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be private. Interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco.

To view Bryan’s memorial page or leave an online condolence please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

If family and friends desire, donations may be made in Bryan’s name to

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 U.S. Rte. One

Scarborough, ME 04074.

