PORTLAND – Vera Mae Delaney, 94, of Portland, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at her residence. Born in Raymond, she was a daughter of Leon and Frieda (Grant) Strout. She attended local schools and graduated from Portland High School. Vera worked as a credit clerk at Porteous, retiring after 30 years. After retirement, she became involved in the Foster Grandparent Program. She was a Foster Grandparent at Riverton Elementary School for over 20 years.

Vera enjoyed playing cards with friends Judy and Peggy and playing bingo with her friend Jean, they were the “bingo queens”.

Vera was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Delaney in 1980; daughter-in-law, Barbara Delaney; and several siblings.

She is survived by a daughter, Pamela Sharp and her husband Doug of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, a son Michael of New Britain, Conn.; brothers, Leon Strout of Portland, Ralph Strout of Massachusetts and Dennis Strout of Florida, sisters, Nancy Lawler of Arizona, Bea Richardson of Connecticut, Judy Strout of Florida and Linda Villeneuve of California.

She is also survived by six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Vera had a special relationship with her nephew, Timothy Smith of Portland; and her lifelong friend, Beverly Malpass of Portland.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to

Hospice of Southern Maine,

390 U.S. Route 1,

Scarborough, ME 04074

