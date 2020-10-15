New COVID-19 cases: 31
Total cases: 5,836
New deaths: 1
Total deaths: 144
Active cases: 622
Hospitalizations: 11
Total ICU beds: 382
Available ICU beds: 93
Total ventilators: 318
Available ventilators: 250
Alternatives: 444
