Carolyn M. Chipman 1932 – 2020 HARPSWELL – In the early evening hours of Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, we lost our beloved Mimi. Carolyn M. (Baker) Chipman was born in Bowdoinham on Jan. 4, 1932 to Ruth Vera (Wildes) Baker and Milton Baker. She attended elementary school at a one-room schoolhouse in Bowdoinham before graduating from Brunswick High School. She met Irving Chipman, a handsome young Army sergeant who had recently returned from Germany, at a grange hall dance and they were married on Oct. 1, 1949. Together they created a bustling Harpswell homestead where they would raise three generations of children, and forged a bond unbreakable, even by Irving’s death on March 2, 2007. During the 60’s, Carolyn worked cleaning homes in the neighborhood. Once her children had grown, she went to work at the Harpswell Post Office, first as a mail carrier and retiring in the 90’s after more than 20 years as a postal clerk. In her younger years, Carolyn enjoyed ice skating and tap dancing, later giving up those hobbies for more productive activities. She spent countless hours in her kitchen tirelessly canning, freezing and pickling the produce from Irving’s bountiful gardens. Her summer flower beds were meticulously maintained, and she delighted at the variety of birds flocking to her yard. She was a skilled seamstress and quilter and loved knitting, crocheting and making rugs for her family. During the holidays, our doors were all adorned with ornate wreaths she had made using backyard tree branches and local cranberries. And, at the end of the day, she could usually be found in her rocking chair with a grandchild in her lap, or with a pencil and a crossword puzzle. Carolyn and Irving were camping enthusiasts, having spent their honeymoon in the White Mountains. After retirement, they embarked on a month-long cross-country trip, with camper in tow, stopping to visit friends and exploring national landmarks like the Grand Canyon. Active and well known throughout the community, Carolyn volunteered as a scout leader while her boys were young, assisted with the Harpswell Fire Dept Auxiliary events, filled the Harpswell Bean Supper dessert tables with a tasty array of treats from her oven, and would often mix up a quick batch of switchel to quench the thirst of the haying crew in the field across the road. She was a member of the Merriconeag Grange and the Elijah Kellogg Church. As the oldest of seven children, she often assumed the responsibility of caring for her younger siblings. She would cook and knit for her sisters, while trying to keep her brothers out of trouble. Thus, began a lifelong devotion to family, and the legacy of our Mimi. Mimi’s life purpose was to nurture her family. Nothing gave her more joy than a house full of kids, no matter how chaotic. Her favorite sound was the laughter of children, her favorite sight, their smiles. Her grandchildren looked forward to the thrill of her annual Easter scavenger hunt and May Basket traditions, or the simple comforts of Sunday nights in front of her TV, with banana milk shakes and popcorn. For nearly 50 years she hosted every birthday or holiday gathering for her growing family – baking and cooking sometimes weeks in advance to prepare a boundless feast. There was always room at her holiday table for a friend or neighbor who would otherwise be alone. And no one left without a big Mimi hug on our way out the door. Waiting to greet Mimi in Heaven were her husband, Irving, her brother, Stanley Baker and her beloved dog, Johnny. She is survived by her sons, David, Mike and Ron, all of Harpswell; sisters, Sylvia Edmondson and Myrna Jasper of Bowdoinham and Kathy McLean of West Bath, brothers, Larry Baker of Nobleboro and Philip Baker of Durham; her “one and only” granddaughter, Nicole of Harpswell, grandsons, Rick of Bath, Ben of Portland, James (Chad) of Texas and Abe of Topsham; five great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, including a special nephew, Eric, who she helped raise when he lost his mother at a young age. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of CHANS nurses and homecare providers for their compassion. Finally, Mimi and her great-grandson, Nic, shared a special relationship. He resided with and cared for Mimi for ten years following Irving’s death. Thanks to his commitment, and the devotion of those of us who adored her, when she was ready to go, she passed peacefully in her home, where she had lived for 65 years, surrounded by memories, love and her cherished family. At Carolyn’s request, there will be no funeral, but a celebration of life and graveside service will be announced at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com . Memorial contributions in honor of Carolyn’s love for animals can be made to: Midcoast Humane 190 Pleasant St. Brunswick, ME 04011

Guest Book