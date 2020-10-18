PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic – He left us far too soon, Sept. 30, 2020, at the age of 57. Mark Alan Hedtler was born May 10, 1963 in Cambridge, Mass.He is survived by his wife, Carilly, and their two boys, Eliu and Luis of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; by his mother, Gail Munroe of Falmouth; his sister, Kristine Hedtler of Portland; and his cherished nephew, Dylan Hedtler-Gaudette, of Baltimore, Md.; as well as a small, close extended family who will miss him dearly.Mark left a legion of friends from Lexington, Mass. and elsewhere, a well-earned legacy of generosity and loyalty and above all else, “Bringing the Fun” everywhere he went.Raised on Oak Street, in the East End of Lexington, he graduated from Lexington High School in 1981. He attended the University of Maine in Orono on a basketball scholarship. While there, he was a member of the Gamma Nu chapter of Delta Tau Delta fraternity and earned a B.S. in Economics in 1986.His career started at Souper Salad in Boston, first as a site manager and he eventually became the GM of all stores and the central commissary. After several years of management roles in that industry, Mark became the co-owner of a wholesale antique business, eventually opening a highly successful store on Charles Street in Boston.After retiring, he split his time between Maine and the Dominican Republic. In both locales, he spent time catering, playing golf and enjoying time with his family and friends.Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington, Mass. ? date to be determined. Donations in his memory may be made to The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland http://www.arlgp.org

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous