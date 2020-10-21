(Ed. Note: For the complete Cape Elizabeth-Greely and Scarborough-Cape Elizabeth girls’ soccer and Scarborough-Greely field hockey game stories, see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/)

As the month of October winds down, the short and sweet 2020 fall season is nearing the finish line as well.

Local cross country runners and field hockey and soccer players still have meets and games to look forward to, but not very many.

The limited action has been enjoyable to date and it’s safe to say there are some highlights still to come.

Here’s a glimpse:

Boys’ soccer

Scarborough’s boys’ soccer team won, 4-0, at South Portland last week, then suffered its first loss Tuesday, 2-0, to visiting Gorham, to fall to 3-1-1 on the year. In the victory, Jarod Glidden had two goals and Zander Haskell and Jeremiah Park each scored once. The Red Storm played at Bonny Eagle Thursday, welcome South Portland Tuesday and go to Cape Elizabeth Oct. 30.

South Portland lost, 4-0, to visiting Scarborough last week, then fell to 1-4 Monday after a 1-0 setback at Cheverus. The Red Riots look to snap a four-game skid Saturday at home versus Cape Elizabeth, a team they’ve never before played in a regular season countable game. After going to Scarborough Tuesday, South Portland finishes at Portland Oct. 31.

Cape Elizabeth was 1-4-1 at press time after a 1-1 home tie versus Gorham and a 5-2 setback at Greely last week. Nick Clifford scored in the draw. Against the Rangers, in a game the Capers couldn’t hold an early 2-0 lead, Clifford and Archie McEvoy had the goals. Cape Elizabeth is at South Portland Saturday and hosts Scarborough next Friday.

Greater Portland Christian School (1-1) goes to Chop Point Friday.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, two-time Class B state champion Cape Elizabeth improved to 6-0 with recent shutout wins over host Scarborough (2-0), visiting Greely (8-0) and visiting Scarborough (4-0). In the first game against the Red Storm, Laura Ryer scored both goals.

“Scarborough’s a tough team,” Ryer said. “It was nervewracking coming in, but we knew we needed to play our game and I’m glad we finished strong. Our defense was amazing. That was a highlight of the game. I’m proud of the team.”

“These girls want to go 8-0, 10-0, whatever it is,” said Cape Elizabeth coach Graham Forsyth. “They don’t want to lose a game. They’re driven. They want to do it for the seniors and represent their school proudly. They’ve done everything I’ve asked for and more. It’s a bummer not to have a state championship to play for, but they’re relieved to play and we’re happy to provide them a platform to get out on the field.”

In the win over the Rangers, junior standout Maggie Cochran, the hero of last year’s Class B state final when she scored three times, had the game of her life, scoring six goals and just missing out on three or four others. Cochran scored four times in the first half and twice in the second, as the Capers never looked back.

“We went into this game very excited, with a new formation, and I think everyone adapted to the new formation really well,” said Cochran, who had three goals in Cape Elizabeth’s four games, then doubled that total on a single afternoon. “My teammates found the spaces to get me the ball right near the goal.”

“Tonight is probably the finest goal-scoring effort in one game I’ve ever seen,” said Forsyth. “It’s not as if it was three good goals and three tap-ins. All six goals were exquisite. The through-balls to set her up were great stuff. She was clinical. She’s a junior captain this year. She always wants to know how to improve and what she can do to get even better. We’re now seeing her make runs and threatening to get ball to feet. Defenders don’t know what she’s going to do. She’s so dangerous dribbling at you, but tonight, four of her six goals were on runs.

“Maggie has a lot of (colleges) looking at her. Some of the biggest programs. She’s grounded. She knows she’ll get attention. Everything she’s doing right now is helping her in the recruiting process. Wherever she goes, it’ll be a hard decision, because she’ll have a lot of choices to make.”

Tuesday, the Capers beat Scarborough again, as Caroline Gentile scored the first two goals before Cochran scored twice, giving her 11 goals on the season. Cape Elizabeth hosts South Portland Saturday and plays at Yarmouth Thursday of next week.

Scarborough fell to 1-3-1 after losing twice to Cape Elizabeth, 2-0 at home and 4-0 on thae road.

“Cape plays like we do, possesses the ball like we do, but their older players are a little more advanced and that showed in moments,” said Red Storm coach Mike Farley. “They know where the ball’s going. They keep applied pressure on you.”

Scarborough looks to end a four-game winless skid Friday at home versus Bonny Eagle. The Red Storm host South Portland Tuesday and visit Falmouth Thursday of next week.

South Portland, which started 2-0, fell to 2-3 Monday after a 4-0 home loss to Cheverus. The Red Riots are at Cape Elizabeth Saturday, visit Scarborough Tuesday of next week, then welcome Portland Oct. 30.

Field hockey

Scarborough’s field hockey team hasn’t been boring this fall. Last Wednesday, the Red Storm met Cheverus for the second time and for the second time, rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force overtime only to lose by a 3-2 score. This time, Maya Sellinger scored the first two goals of her varsity career, but the Stags scored early in OT.

“Could we write it any differently?” Scarborough coach Kerry Mariello said. “It was a very similar game to last time. It was a nice comeback. A lot of those Cheverus players have had a lot of varsity minutes, starting freshman year, and it shows. They can capitalize on those moments.

“It’s a learning experience for us. You don’t want to lose, but I’ll take that we fought until the end. It’s unfortunate we fell down early, but we showed more life on defense. We tried to wear them out refueling with our younger kids and their quality players had to play a lot.”

Tuesday, the Red Storm improved to 3-2 with an impressive 5-0 victory at Greely, in the first countable meeting between the teams since 2000. Scarborough arrived late due to bus transportation issues, but the Red Storm scored on three of their first five penalty corners (Halle Seguin with her first varsity goal, Sellinger and Daisy Stone did the honors), then added two more goals in fourth period (Anna Borelli and Ayden Harris each scored their first varsity goals) to put it away.

“It was helpful to move the ball the way we did,” said Seguin. “We can move the ball up the field and pass. We’re used to playing on turf, but we weren’t psyched out by playing on grass. We have a lot of players who play travel (field hockey), which helps with skills. Spending time together in the offseason is helpful. We have to much talent in the grades below us too, which is awesome.”

“This is a no-pressure type of season, so we just showed up and we play better when we’re relaxed,” said Mariello. “I’m extremely proud of this group. They’ve come a long way.”

Scarborough hosted South Portland Thursday, then closes with home games versus Portland/Deering, Greely and Gorham.

“This group has made huge strides,” Mariello said. “It’s a great team. They have great chemistry and I’m already excited about what the future holds. This is the ideal season for us to gain confidence. We just want to play as much as we can. We’re getting playing time for these young kids. That’s huge for us.”

South Portland was 2-4-1 at press time after defeating visiting Portland/Deering (6-1) last week and Tuesday, tying host Cape Elizabeth, 2-2. Lucie Beaulieu scored three goals in the victory. After going to Scarborough Thursday, the Red Riots host Cheverus Wednesday of next week.

Cape Elizabeth was 2-3-1 after Tuesday’s 2-2 home tie versus South Portland. Grace Gray and Camden Woods scored the goals. The Capers welcome Freeport Friday and go to Portland/Deering Monday.

Cross country

In cross country action last week, Cape Elizabeth’s girls defeated Greely, while the Capers boys were second to the Rangers. Individually, Hadley Mahoney won the girls’ race in 19 minutes, 33 seconds. In the boys’ meet, Vaughn Lindenau placed second to Greely’s Sam Wilson in 16:40.

South Portland was swept at Falmouth. The boys featured fourth-place individual Nicolas Borelli (17:37). The girls were led by Rachel Kingsley (seventh, 24:08).

Scarborough swept Portland, as Zachary Barry won the boys’ race (16:40.10) and Kayla Conley came in third in the girls’ meet (22:25.90).

The Maine Principals’ Association announced last week that cross country won’t have regional championships this year, but there will be a state meet.

States will be held in Belfast at the Troy Howard Middle School, with the boys’ meets for Classes A, B and C on Nov. 11. The girls will race Nov. 14.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

