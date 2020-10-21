KENNEBUNK – Mrs. Beverly Ann Nadeau Timberlake, 66, of Kennebunk, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, following an extended illness.

Mrs. Timberlake was born April 3, 1954, in Framingham, Mass., to the late Mr. Romeo Nadeau and Mrs. Laurette Lessard Nadeau.

Mrs. Timberlake worked as a teen at camp Waban. She later worked at Biddeford Textile for 20 years before retiring after working 13 years as a CNA aide at York Manor.

She enjoyed the outdoors, camping and picnics, and family gatherings. She was an avid reader, both books and magazines.

Mrs. Timberlake is survived by her husband, of 39 years, Paul A. Timberlake, of Kennebunk. Brother, James Nadeau and his wife Karen of Portland and brother, Chuck Nadeau of Gray. Brother-in-law, Bruce Timberlake and his wife Lori of South Portland. Two nephews, three nieces, two grand nephews and two grand nieces, one aunt, and many cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Bayview Cemetery in South Portland. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.

Guest Book