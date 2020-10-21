George W. Swanson 1927 – 2020 BATH – George W. Swanson, of Bath, was gathered into the arms of our Lord on Oct. 18, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Dec. 7, 1927 in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of Albert and Agda Swanson who emigrated from Sweden in 1925. George graduated from the High School of Aviation Trades in N.Y.C. In 1945 he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force and served five years as an aircraft mechanic and flight engineer. He graduated from Stuart Technical School which prepared him to become a licensed air craft master mechanic. On August 1, 1953 he married Dorothy Stillman of St. Johnsbury, Vt. and lived in Bay Shore, N.Y. for the next 20 years where they raised four children. He was employed by Lockeed Aircraft Service Corp. as a licensed structural mechanic, inspector and estimator. In 1969 his family moved to Bath where he worked at the Bath Iron Works as a senior estimator in the New Construction Estimating Department. He retired in 1990. He was passionate about music, woodworking and mechanical projects. He also enjoyed camping, boating and hiking. The highlight of his life was the steadfast love of his wife and beloved children. Community volunteering included the food bank, soup kitchen and serving Meals on Wheels. He was a devoted member of the Congregational Church of Christ in Phippsburg where he served as a deacon and on many committees. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years; a sister, Marion; and four children, Deborah and her husband, Dale Costner of North Carolina, Marcia and her husband, Jerry Thibeault of Saco, Sharon and her husband, George Turnbull of Bath, Eric and his wife Kimberley Swanson of Scarborough; eight grandchildren; and 8 1/2 great-grandchildren. His family would like to give thanks to the loving care by CHANS Home Health and Hospice. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd, Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net . In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to the Phippsburg Congregational Church.

